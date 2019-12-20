1. Commission Chairman Tom Moody was not at the meeting.

2. The commission held budget hearings on the 2019 budget amendments for the county and for county fire districts. No members of the public spoke to discuss any concerns during the budget hearings, and the commission approved the budget amendments.

3. Devin Gorman, executive director of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Blake Benson addressed the commission to discuss a contract between the CVB and the chamber and the commission approved renewing the contract.

4. Gorman also discussed the CVB budget, which the commission approved, as well as appointments to the CVB advisory board. The commission approved recommendations including re-appointments of current board members and the appointment of new board member Connor Ossowski.

5. The commission also had a 10-minute executive session with Gorman to discuss non-elected personnel matters.