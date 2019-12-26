PITTSBURG — After a warm holiday week which felt more like spring, the weather is forecast to be cooler as the new year approaches.

Based off of the climate site located in Joplin, Missouri the temperature was approximately 70 degrees on Christmas Day, according to Doug Cramer, senior meteorologist from the National Weather Service of Springfield, Missouri. The temperature didn’t quite beat the record for Christmas weather. The warmest temperature on record is 71, set in 2008.

The warmer temperatures will drop soon. A front will be coming through and will give the area cooler weather with highs in the 40s, Cramer said, adding that it will also bring in showers and thunderstorms.

“We are going to transition into some more seasonal weather as you would put it,” he said. “We’ll see temperatures cooling down quite a bit.”

The area will begin to see the rain and lower temperatures Friday evening and through the night on Saturday. Sunday's forecast is mostly cloudy with a high near 41 and Monday’s is sunny, with a high of 43. Tuesday’s forecast is also sunny and in the 40s and on New Year's Day there is a chance of rain and it will be partly sunny, with a high near 47.