PITTSBURG — Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:13 p.m. a 1996 Toyota Corolla, driven by Thomas McPartlen, 40 of Joplin, Missouri, was headed north on Highway 69. A second vehicle, a 1999 Buick, driven by Rosemary Rion, 71 of Weir, was going south on Highway 69.

McPartlen swerved to the shoulder, overcorrected and crossed the centerline, striking Rion’s vehicle head-on, the release said.

Rion, McPartlen and the passenger in his vehicle, Aletha Snider, 45 of Joplin, were all taken to Ascension Via Christi with serious injuries.