PITTSBURG — Fifty cast, crew, and band members will prepare for the performance of "Pippin,” the musical, which judges chose PHS to perform on opening night on the main stage at the Kansas Thespian Festival, with a unique dress rehearsal.

That rehearsal will be open to the public on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. at Pittsburg High School, 1978, in Pittsburg.

Director Greg Shaw, band director Cooper Neil, and music director Susan Laushman received word in early December that Pippin made the cut to open the three-day festival, which runs Jan. 9-11 in Wichita, Kansas, at the Century II Convention Center. It draws nearly 2,000 students, teachers, and chaperones from across the state.

This is the fourth time for PHS to win such an honor: “Band Geeks” was chosen for State in 2016 and “Urinetown” in 2018.

Following the last performance of the regularly-scheduled "Pippin" production at Memorial Auditorium on Nov. 17, cast and crew stored costumes, wigs, makeup, props, and carefully dismantled set pieces for storage in hopes that they would get word from the statewide festival directors that their show had been chosen for performance at the event by judges who travel the circuit of other high school contenders all fall. Cast, crew, and adult chaperones will unload all of it and build the set and install lighting and sound design the morning of Saturday, Jan. 4, followed by a rehearsal that afternoon.

Tickets for the Sunday show are $5 general admission and will be available for purchase at the door starting at 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friends of PHS Performing Arts will accept donations during intermission to offset travel expenses.