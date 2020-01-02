PITTSBURG — The Southeast Kansas Humane Society in conjunction with the City of Pittsburg Animal Control will host its 44th annual chili dinner on Super Bowl Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 2.,in the lower level of the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

Each $8 ticket includes chili, dessert, crackers and a drink. Tickets will be for dine-in or carry-out dinners only. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Doggie Bag, which is located at 816 N. Broadway.

Quarts of chili may be purchased for $12 cash or check only — no tickets. Quarts can be picked up either inside or there will be a designated drive-thru area on 5th Street on the south side of the auditorium weather permitting.

Donations of desserts are needed and can be brought to the auditorium on either Saturday or Sunday morning between 9 and 11 a.m. Volunteers are also needed to help with this event. People who are interested in helping can contact SEK Humane Society Business & Promotions Manager Jasmine Kyle at: jkylesekhs@yahoo.com or 785-275-1631.

All proceeds from the dinner will go for the care and maintenance of the homeless animals at the shelter.