PITTSBURG – On Sunday, Jan. 5, starting at 8 a.m., crews will begin demolishing the property at 716 N. Broadway St., the former location of Mike’s New and Used.

The building has been identified as an unsafe structure and is being torn down for public safety.

The sidewalk in front of the property, between Buddy’s Home Furnishings and Happy Nails, will be temporarily closed while this work is performed. Demolition is expected to take one day and debris removal will take approximately two weeks.

For more information, contact Public Works Director Cameron Alden at (620) 231-4170.