1. The commission held public hearings on vacating a road in the 1200 West Block of 660th Ave. and vacating an alley in Brazilton. No members of the public spoke during the public hearings and the commission approved vacating the road and alley.

2. Brad Stroud, director of Live Well Crawford County, gave the commission an update and reviewed projects his organization was involved with in 2019, including community garden projects, awarding of grants, addiction prevention, and designing a pedicab that can accomodate a rider in a wheelchair.

3. The commission approved a $10,000 contract with Capitol Strategies LLC to represent the county through the 2020 Legislative Session.

4. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 15 minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel. Later in the meeting Commissioner Jeremy Johnson requested a 10 minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel.

5. Under new business, Commissioner Bruce Blair brought up a letter from the Crawford County Fair Association that discussed some of the Fair Board’s concerns about a logging project at the Crawford County Fairgrounds which was approved by the City of Girard.