PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Family YMCA is hosting its annual membership drive throughout the month of January. Many YMCA board members, staff and other supporters kicked off the drive on Friday in the lobby of the facility. Teams worked together to make calls to renew memberships. “We are a great value, we have a lot of things planned physically in the new year here and this we're making plans on some sort of remodel,” said Executive Director Mike Moore. “We’re doing some things and we’re excited.” Being a member of the Y helps fulfill its mission to support the community, provide opportunities for health and wellness, youth programing and youth activities, Moore said. “We’re trying to fulfill our mission, collaborate with different entities in the community,” Moore said. “We’ve obviously been working on those but the more dollars we have the more we can do.” People who are interested in a membership to the Y must come in to apply and to get a swipe card made as part of the Y’s membership card system that was put into place in 2018, Moore said. Each applicant’s information will be stored electronically and this information will not only help keep track of memberships and scholarships, but also who is in what YMCA program and the number of people who are in the building.