1. Councilmembers Mike Snow and Lynn Grant were not at the meeting.

2. No one spoke during the meeting’s citizens’ forum.

3. Following a 10-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters, Councilmember Trey Coleman made a motion, which was seconded by Councilmember Pat Clinton and approved by the council, to appoint Maradeth Frederick, currently a municipal court judge in Weir, as a new municipal court judge for the city.

4. The council discussed the city’s water and sewer rates, which are scheduled to soon increase.

5. City Administrator John Zafuta gave his report to the council, noting that the city is looking to hire a part-time police dispatcher. Zafuta also brought up the topic of the city’s minimum lot sizes and the council discussed potentially decreasing them.