1. Prior to the meeting the commissioners had a work session with State Rep. Monica Murnan (D-Pittsburg), discussing topics including the county’s sewer line relocation project to facilitate the expansion of Highway 69 in the Franklin area, as well as mental health services.

2. Jim Zibert of Earles Engineering & Inspection gave the commission an update on the sewer line relocation project, noting that work has been going well so far and is proceeding ahead of schedule.

3. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson made a motion, which was approved following a second by Commissioner Bruce Blair, to make a payment of $149,066.29 out of the county’s Operating Reserve Fund for work on the sewer project between Dec. 2 and Dec. 30, 2019.

4. Representatives from Ryan Insurance addressed the commission to discuss renewal of the county’s insurance policies for 2020.

5. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 20-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters and Blair requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters.