GIRARD — On Monday, Jan. 6, incumbent Sheriff Danny Smith officially filed for election to the position of Crawford County Sheriff. Smith took over as sheriff last April after former Sheriff Dan Peak’s retirement, but this year marks his first election campaign.

This will be Sheriff Smith’s 25th year with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. His career began in 1995 when he was offered a position as a dispatcher by Sheriff Sandy Horton. He was promoted to deputy sheriff in 1998. In 2009 he was promoted to lieutenant, then in 2013 he was appointed to the position of captain by Sheriff Dan Peak. On April 5, 2019, Smith was sworn in as Sheriff of Crawford County.

“It’s taken 25 years to prepare for this, so I think the experience and knowledge and training that I have is definitely going to be a positive thing to move forward with the sheriff’s office,” Smith told the Morning Sun Tuesday, “and we’re always doing new things and evolving and I look forward to, you know, making a positive impact on the community.”

Smith also issued a press release in which he further reflected on his career and qualifications for the position.

“I am truly blessed that I have had the opportunity to work for the Sheriff’s Office for my entire law enforcement career. It is hard to believe that over half my life has been gladly spent serving the citizens of this county,” Smith said in the release.

“This last year I have been fortunate enough to serve as your Sheriff, and I feel that it is not only my duty to this community but also to the entire team at the Sheriff’s Office to continue to humbly serve in that capacity. I want to thank the community members for their continued support and look forward to further earning that support for the November election.”