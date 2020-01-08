The Southeast Kansas Community Action Program (SEK-CAP), will begin accepting applications for the Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) program at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 and will continue to accept them until grant funding has been obligated. This program is available for a limited time only.

According to a release from SEK-CAP, to qualify for assistance, applicants must be certified as “homeless” or “about to become homeless” by a social service agency or helping organization. Additionally, applicants’ income must be at or below 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI) for their county of residence. SEK-CAP will provide TBRA assistance to eligible households, starting with the most vulnerable, as determined by an intake assessment, the release said.

Applications will be accepted online at sekcap.housingmanager.com. Once the online application has been submitted, applicants must work with a partner agency to complete an assessment and homeless certification. A list of partner agencies, a link to the online application, homeless certification forms, income guidelines, and an application checklist will be available on the SEK-CAP website, www.sek-cap.com.

The TBRA Program, funded through the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation, assists qualifying individuals and families with rental subsidies, as well as security and utility deposits, the release said. Participants can receive rental assistance for up to two years in the counties of Allen, Bourbon, Cherokee, Chautauqua, Crawford, Elk, Labette, Linn, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson.

For more information about this program, people can call 620-724-8204. This is an Equal Housing Opportunity, the release said.