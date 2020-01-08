The Pittsburg Police Department is currently accepting applications for its 13th Annual Citizens' Academy.

The academy is designed to help citizens understand the inner workings of their local police department. The classes offered through this academy focus on police training, police procedures, legal issues, and basic philosophies of the department.

According to a release from the police department, their goals for the academy is to provide “understanding through education” and to give the public an open and honest view of the agency entrusted to serve and protect them.

“We are striving to improve the relationship between the community and police officers, while enhancing mutual respect and trust for one another,” the release said. “Working together we can create a better tomorrow.”

This is a ten week academy starting on Feb. 6, and the commencement ceremony is on April 16.

Some of the topics covered during this academy session will include; patrol procedures, use of force, search and seizure, homicide investigations and narcotics investigations. Class participants will also be involved in several hands on courses to include mock crime scene, emergency vehicle operations and firearms. Sessions will be every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will include two Saturday sessions. Class is not scheduled during the week of Spring Break. All applicants must be 18 years of age and must reside, work, own a business, or attend college within Crawford County. Applications may be obtained online at the City of Pittsburg website, www.pittks.org, or at the Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center at 201 North Pine Street, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Completed applications need to be returned by Jan. 27.