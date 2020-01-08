PITTSBURG — Interested in forensic pathology, Pittsburg High School student Briel Higgins was looking for employers from the medical field during Career Opportunities Day on Wednesday at Pittsburg State University.

Higgins is one of many high school students from the area who was in the process of learning about career opportunities. Approximately 35 companies and organizations were on campus, along with representatives from the university and from Fort Scott Community College.

PSU Professor of Technology & Workforce Learning Mark Johnson gave a speech about career choices, which he began with talking about his first job and why and where he decided to move on. He told the students he looked at prospective employers, asking questions about their staff to determine if there were opportunities for advancement.

The event was sponsored by the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Pittsburg State University Office of Career Services in partnership with BEA.