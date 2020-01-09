FRIDAY

Plush (90's rock cover)

PLUSH is a “premiere” 90’s alternative rock band that will throw you back in time, with “spot-on fierce vocals and exceptional musicianship,” a release said. PLUSH performs “killer favorites” from Stone Temple Pilots, Nirvana, Foo Fighters to Collective Soul, and many more. Based out of Springfield since 2015, PLUSH is Chris Hill- Lead Vocals, Guitar, Rich Armstrong- Guitar, Bryan Lawson- Bass, Vocals, Ron Robertson- Drums. The free show starts at 8 p.m. at Kansas Crossing Casino. Must be 21 or older.

SATURDAY

Fused glass wind chimes workshop

People can create their own fused glass wind chime at the fused glass wind chimes workshop from noon to 3 p.m. at ArtForms Gallery. Basic glass-cutting instructions and demonstration will be given, so there is no need for experience. People are encouraged to bring their enthusiasm and creativity. Square, rectangular, or circular metal frames will be provided. There is a $50 workshop fee which includes all materials. People are asked to not wear open-toed shoes when working with glass. Ages 14 and older are invited. The class size is limited to 10 people.

Dead Metal Society

Members of well known Tulsa bands will come together to play music they love from “back in the day.” Performers include Mark from Imzadi, Todd from Salvation Amy and The Element, Ben from New Science and Radio Radio, ’9′ from Forgotten Friday and Jason from Caroline’s Spine and Skin Flute Blues. The Dead Metal Society will play a free show at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Kansas Crossing Casino.

KLC Journal Talk: Guns & Public Safety

Journal Talks are a small-group conversation series based on content from The Journal, the Kansas Leadership Center’s print and online magazine. Each year, KLC selects an issue of statewide interest, such as guns and public safety, and encourages civically engaged individuals to discuss it using KLC’s principles and competencies of leadership as a guidepost. They will be there at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Pittsburg Public Library.