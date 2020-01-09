PITTSBURG — In two separate narcotics searches on Thursday four people were arrested for the alleged possession of illegal drugs.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. a narcotics search warrant was executed at 904 Turner Place in Pittsburg, a release from the Pittsburg Police Department said. The warrant pertained to the possession and distribution of illegal drugs. This was a joint investigative effort by the Pittsburg Police Department and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, and both agencies assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

As a result of this investigation, 31-year-old Rachel Diane Hill, of the residence, and 24-year-old Brian Lamar Simmons, believed to be staying at the residence, were arrested and both charged with a felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, three counts of endangering a child, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.

Hill and Simmons were both transported to the Crawford County Jail, where they were booked on the aforementioned charges. Both are being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

In a separate search at 1:30 p.m., a narcotics search warrant was executed at 610 W. Forest Street in Pittsburg. This warrant also pertained to the possession and distribution of illegal drugs and was also a joint investigative effort by the police and sheriff departments.

As a result of this investigation, 20-year-old Max Conner Griffin and 18-year old Lawren Blair, both of the home, were arrested, the release said.

Griffin was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Griffin was also found to have a warrant for failure to appear out of Galena.

Griffin was transported to the Crawford County Jail where he is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond related to the drug charges and a $300 cash only bond related to the failure to appear warrant.

Blair was charged with possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Crawford County Jail where she is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond.

The investigations into these incidents are ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the police department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.