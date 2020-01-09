On Thursday, a Redfield woman was injured during a two-vehicle collision on Highway 69

At approximately 8:35 a.m. at Highway 69 and east 650th Ave, a quarter mile north of Arma, area emergency personnel responded to an injury wreck involving two vehicles.

According to a release from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2018 Ford truck driven by Charles Randall, 26, of Columbus, was traveling north on Highway 69 approaching east 650th Ave. A 2011 Ford Escape, driven by Rachel Judy, 34, of Redfield, was driving south on Highway 69 approaching east 650th Ave. Randall attempted to turn left on east 650th Ave and struck Judy’s vehicle, the release said. Both vehicles ended up in the west ditch to the south of east 650th Ave.

Judy was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for a serious injury. Randall and his passenger had no injuries.