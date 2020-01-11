PITTSBURG — Several suspects were arrested Friday in connection with an apparent kidnapping.

At approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday, the Pittsburg Police Department received a call alleging a female was being held against her will by a male subject purportedly armed with a firearm, at an apartment in the Sycamore Village Apartment complex, 2601 N. Joplin Street. According to the information received, the female was also being forced to drive the male suspect to locations around the city.

Upon arrival, officers contacted two subjects at the apartment. The male and female subjects who were the focus of the call, however, had already left the area in the female's vehicle. While conducting the investigation, one of the subjects in the apartment allegedly fled and was apprehended by officers after a short foot pursuit. The subject was identified as Andrew Jacob Galloway, 19, of Pittsburg. It was discovered that Galloway had an active, no bond arrest warrant for failure to appear.

Galloway was arrested and additionally charged with obstructing law enforcement and taken to the Crawford County Jail. The second subject at the apartment also had an active arrest warrant. Blaze Allen Swank, 26, of Scammon, Kansas was arrested for failure to appear and also taken to the Crawford County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bond.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., officers were called to a residence located at 9th and Tucker in reference to a subject yelling outside a residence. According to information received from the caller, the subject had arrived at the residence in a vehicle matching the description of the one driven by the female from the previous incident. While enroute to this call, officers were notified a second caller reported hearing a gunshot near the residence. As officers arrived, they encountered a male subject in the driveway of the residence and immediately detained the subject, who was identified as John Fredrick Galloway, 20, of West Mineral, Kansas.

Subsequent investigation revealed John Galloway had allegedly held a female against her will and threatened her with a firearm. He allegedly forced the victim to drive to the residence located at 9th and Tucker, where she was able to get into the residence and away from Galloway. Galloway then allegedly fired a round from a shotgun into the victim's vehicle. Officers arrived shortly after the weapon was discharged. Officers recovered the shotgun allegedly used during the incident.

John Galloway was transported to the Crawford County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond and is facing charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic battery. felony criminal damage to property, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal discharge of a weapon.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.