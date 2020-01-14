PITTSBURG – The City of Pittsburg Sustainability Advisory Committee (SAC) is inviting exhibitors and vendors to join the Pittsburg Earth Day Celebration. Although Earth Day is officially April 22, the local event will be held Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Pritchett Pavilion at Immigrant Park.

The purpose of the Pittsburg Earth Day Celebration is to gather community members, and to discover and celebrate local organizations that support a healthy, sustainable environment, a city press release notes. The celebration also engages attendees with fun activities and exhibitions.

The SAC is accepting applications from organizations, non-profits, businesses, schools, local artisans and craftspeople to participate. There is no fee to apply but the committee strongly encourages organizations to offer family-friendly, Earth Day-themed giveaways, educational resources, interactive activities, demonstrations or crafts.

The group is also seeking food and drink vendors to participate. No vendor fee is required but businesses must apply in advance. Vendors and exhibitors interested in participating in Earth Day must complete the online application at https://www.pittks.org/earthday. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 30.

Contact SAC member Denise Fitzpatrick at bdfitz@sbcglobal.net for more information.