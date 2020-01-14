1. John Parsons of Roseland Enterprises addressed the commission to discuss flooding issues on area roads and possible solutions to the problem.

2. The commissioners decided to cancel their Tuesday, Jan. 21, regularly scheduled meeting because it would be the day after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which would make it difficult for the county clerk’s office to be prepared for the meeting without a full work day between the Friday and Tuesday commission meetings.

3. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 30-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters.

4. Commissioner Bruce Blair brought up the topic of getting county vehicles washed and the commissioners discussed the county’s policy on paying for car washes.

5. Under old business, County Clerk Don Pyle brought up an idea discussed at the last meeting of setting up times to get updates from county department heads.