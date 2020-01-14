The USD 250 Board of Education welcomed new board member Laura Sullivan to the board.

Superintendent of Schools Richard Proffitt reported on the Kansas legislative kick-off and some of the priorities for the district. Proffitt also discussed what's next for the district’s strategic plan.

Assistant Superintendent Brad Hanson reported on the district’s vetting for new language arts resources for the earliest grades.

Chief Operations Officer Tom Stegman gave an update on new vans and buses that the district recently purchased, noted some maintenance that was being completed around the district, and informed the board on training that the district’s custodians recently completed.

In a separate report Stegman also provided the board an update on selecting new turf for the Hutchinson Field. Stegman said the district is looking at bids and plans to decide on which business to go with at the next board meeting.