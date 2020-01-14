WICHITA — Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of an assault at a home in the 200 block of North Spruce Street in Wichita. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old male, later identified as Vincent Venturella of Wichita, with a severe laceration to his neck.

Venturella was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. He died Monday.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), subsequent investigation revealed 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg had arrived at the residence and a disturbance ensued between the two men. During the incident, Prager allegedly cut Venturella with a knife, causing his injuries, and then fled from the home.

Investigators learned Prager lives in Pittsburg, and alerted the Pittsburg Police Department. Prager later turned himself in to the PPD, who held him in custody until he could be transported back to Sedgwick County and booked into jail, Pittsburg Police Lieutenant Ben Henderson said.

This was not a random incident, according to the WPD, and Prager and the victim are known to each other.

Prager was being held on a $500,000 bond for a first-degree murder charge Tuesday, according to Sedgwick County Jail records. The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.