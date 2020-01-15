PITTSBURG — The University of Central Oklahoma swept past Pittsburg State on Saturday. The Gorilla women fell 88-86, and UCO held off the Pitt State men 78-73.

Women: Central Oklahoma 88, Pittsburg State 86

The Bronchos jumped out to a five-point lead after the first quarter, pushing them to a 39-33 halftime advantage.

Pitt State fell behind as much as 16-points in the third quarter, but they rallied back, closing the deficit within one-point.

However, Central Oklahoma responded with just enough clutch points to get the win.

Tristan Gegg led all scorers with 26 points. Teammate Athena Alvarado notched 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

Kaylee DaMitz set the table for the Gorilla offense, adding 14 points and 12 assists.

Men: Central Oklahoma 78, Pittsburg State 73

The Gorilla men struggled from the field against the Bronchos, shooting only 40 percent from the field.

A.J. Walker led the Gorillas, scoring 20 points. Walker also chipped in five assists.

Jah-Kobe Womack and Antonio Givens II added 17 points each for Pitt State.

Cam Givens led UCO with 20 points and 10 rebounds

Up Next

Pittsburg State will be on the road to do battle against Central Missouri on Wednesday.