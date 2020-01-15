1. Speakers in the meeting’s public input period included Bill Strenth, who discussed topics including concerns about the Silverback Landing and Pittsburg Highlands housing developments, and Jason Wesco, who discussed Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas and the services it provides to the community.

2. Commissioner Cheryl Brooks requested that, in the interest of transparency, each item on the consent agenda be discussed. After further discussion, all items that had been on the consent agenda were approved.

3. Director of Economic Development Blake Benson and Pittsburg State University Executive Director of Operations for Business Development and Economic Engagement Darrell Pulliam presented the quarterly economic development report.

4. The commission approved agenda items including: an Economic Development Advisory Committee recommendation to increase a contribution to E&J Investments from $100,000 to $120,000, contingent on the value of a new medical facility on East 530 Street exceeding $1 million and the property being annexed into the city; appointments of all eight applicants as well as an additional city staff member to be determined at a later date to the city’s Human Relations Commission; a project agreement for construction of a new splash pad at Schlanger Park; and a memorandum of understanding between the city and Live Well Crawford County for funding of North Medical District active transportation infrastructure.

5. The commission acknowledged a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.