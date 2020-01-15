PITTSBURG — With a heavy storm system looming, All four local high school hoops teams tackled road games, with each of the four teams earning splits on the road.

The Frontenac Raiders traveled to Galena to take on the Bulldogs.

The Raider girls, led by 14 points from Heather Arnett, earned a 45-33 blowout victory.

The Frontenac girls varsity team(3-1) now holds a 2-0 record in the CNC.

In the nightcap, the Raider boys fell to Galena 56-46, their first loss in the new year.

In Columbus, the Girard girls varsity team blew past the Titans 45-21.

Makaila Ausemes, Lyllian Howard and Faith Poland notched nine points each to lead the Trojans(2-2, 1-1 CNC) in scoring.

In the boys match, Girard launched a 35-22 run in the second half, but Columbus nailed the go-ahead free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining to earn a 53-52 win.

Girard is now 2-3 on the season, 1-1 in the CNC.

Gabi Radell notched 20 points for the St. Mary’s-Colgan girls team, leading the Panthers to a , 59-31 win over Riverton. The Rams boys responded in the nightcap, defeating the Panther boys 55-39.

The Pittsburg Purple Dragons traveled to Altamont, where they claimed a split against Labette County High School.

The boys stormed to a 61-29 win, paced by 25 points from Gavyn Elkamil and 21 points from Javon Grant, pushing their record to 5-3 on the season.

The Purple Dragon girls(4-3) fell to Labette County 34-24, snapping a two-game winning streak.