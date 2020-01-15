Pittsburg High School will be hosting its annual Bill Hanson Memorial basketball tournament on January 23, 24, and 25. Admission is $5.00 for Adults; $4.00 for Students. A 3-Day pass will be $12.00 for Adults and $10.00 for Students.

All games will be played at Pittsburg High School.

Boys Teams:

Pittsburg

Battle High, MO

Blue Valley Northwest

Carl Junction, MO

Olathe Northwest

Owasso, OK

Wichita West

Willard, MO

Girls Teams:

Pittsburg

Blue Valley Northwest

Carl Junction, MO

Carthage, MO

Cassville, MO

Chanute

Kickapoo, MO

Wichita East

If you have any questions, contact Jeff Staley, AD at PHS 620-235-3200, Ext 3105