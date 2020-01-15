Pittsburg High School will be hosting its annual Bill Hanson Memorial basketball tournament on January 23, 24, and 25. Admission is $5.00 for Adults; $4.00 for Students. A 3-Day pass will be $12.00 for Adults and $10.00 for Students.
All games will be played at Pittsburg High School.
Boys Teams:
Pittsburg
Battle High, MO
Blue Valley Northwest
Carl Junction, MO
Olathe Northwest
Owasso, OK
Wichita West
Willard, MO
Girls Teams:
Pittsburg
Blue Valley Northwest
Carl Junction, MO
Carthage, MO
Cassville, MO
Chanute
Kickapoo, MO
Wichita East
If you have any questions, contact Jeff Staley, AD at PHS 620-235-3200, Ext 3105