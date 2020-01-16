PITTSBURG – The St. Mary’s-Colgan Panthers got swept by the Galena Bulldogs on Tuesday.

The boys struggled to get their offense flowing, scoring only one point in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs stifled the Panthers throughout the game, capturing a 37-26 win.

The Panthers scored only seven points in the opening two quarters. Colgan responded back in the second half, scoring 19 points, but Galena’s offense continued to hum to maintain the lead and earn the win.

The Panther girls and Galena were knotted at 11-11 after the first quarter. The varsity girls jumped out to a 21-15 lead at halftime.

Colgan held a four point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Galena notched 13 fourth quarter points to earn a 35-32 victory.

In Riverton, the Girard girls claimed a 51-38 win to move to 2-1 in the CNC. Faith Poland led Girard with 16 points.

Riverton’s Jacy Thomasson led the Rams with 21 points.

Rigby Born scored 27 points, but the Trojan boys ultimately fell to the Rams 71-69 in three overtimes.

The Frontenac boys jumped out to a 40-16 halftime lead over Baxter Springs. The Raiders ultimately grabbed a 61-27 victory.

In the previous matchup, the Raider girls captured a 54-36 victory.