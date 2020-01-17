1. Prior to the meeting the commissioners had a work session with the county’s road foremen to discuss equipment needs and roadwork priorities.

2. The commission elected Commissioner Bruce Blair as its new chairman, replacing Commissioner Tom Moody, and elected Commissioner Jeremy Johnson as vice chairman. The commission also approved several area banks as official banks for county business and the Morning Sun as the official newspaper for county publications.

3. Southeast Kansas Recycling Board Chairman Jim Triplett and Treasurer Gene Vogler addressed the commission, which approved $10,000 in assistance to the SEK Recycling Center to help it meet its immediate financial needs. The commissioners also said they wanted to set up a meeting with both SEK Recycling and the City of Pittsburg to discuss additional support for the recycling center.

4. The commission approved a resolution establishing a weighted local preference policy for formal sealed bids. Businesses within Crawford County will receive a five percent preference on their bids under the policy.

5. The commission approved recommendations from County Counselor Jim Emerson to purchase equipment for the county’s new sign truck and to approve a contract with Diehl Banwart Bolton for audit services. Emerson also requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel.