GIRARD — The Frontenac Raiders traveled to Girard to take-on CNC rival Girard, and came away with a sweep on Friday evening.

The Raider boys outlasted Girard 56-53. In the previous varsity game, the Frontenac girls pulled away with a 59-47 victory.

Boys: Frontenac 56, Girard 53

Following a blowout win over Baxter Springs on Tuesday, the Raiders entered Friday’s matchup looking to capture a big win over CNC foe Girard.

The Trojans were looking to bounce back from a 71-69 three-overtime shootout against Riverton. Girard’s Rigby Born torched Riverton for 27 points.

Both teams came out with a sense of urgency on Friday, pushing the ball in transition in a back-and-forth first half.

Girard took a 28-25 lead at halftime, before a dominant third quarter pushed their lead to 47-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

Frontenac bounced back in the fourth quarter, reeling off a 12-0 run, taking the lead inside of two minutes to go in the contest.

The Raiders defense stifled the Trojans on their final two possessions, forcing a turnover that led to Frontenac taking a 56-53 lead after two free throws.

Frontenac forced a key stop on the final Trojan possession of the game.

Girls: Frontenac 59, Girard 47

With both teams fresh off of CNC victories, the two teams played a closely-matched first half.

The Frontenac girls varsity team threw the first punch, pulling out to a 12-point lead early in the second quarter.

Girard responded with a run of their own, punctuated by a 11-0 run near the end of the quarter to give them a 30-27 halftime lead.

Frontenac’s shooters exploded in third quarter, taking back their double-digit advantage, a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

Friday’s game marked the Raiders fourth straight victory, following wins over Baxter Springs, Galena and Riverton.

Frontenac’s only loss this year came against Adrian in their second game of the season.

Up Next

Girard will travel to Fredonia to take part in the annual Wilson County Classic on Monday.

Frontenac will host the Kansas Army National Guard Invitational starting on Thursday.

Grant pours in 37 to lead Pittsburg over Field Kindley; Panthers swept by St. Paul

Pittsburg’s Javon Grant led the Pittsburg attack against Field Kindley, punctuating the defense repeatedly, putting pressure on the Golden Tornado frontline.

Grant finished 11-for-13 at the free throw line, aggressively attacking the Golden Tornado defense.

Gavyn Elkamil notched 21 points and Elijah Thornton added 14.

In the girls' varsity matchup, Field Kindley claimed a 34-30 victory.

St. Mary’s-Colgan were swept by visiting St. Paul, with the girls team falling in overtime 40-38.

In the boys game, Colgan fell 26-22 in a low scoring game.