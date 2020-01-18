PITTSBURG — On Saturday, Jan. 4, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to Westside Mini Storage, located at 405 N. Georgia St., regarding a report of a storage shed being burglarized. A similar incident was also reported to officers on Monday, Jan. 13, involving another storage shed being burglarized at this location.

Follow up to the second incident resulted in video surveillance showing an unidentified male and unidentified female suspect breaking into the storage unit and attempting to steal a motor vehicle from the business.

On Friday, Jan. 17, investigators received information leading to the identity of the suspects from the Jan. 13 burglary, and later made contact with 48-year-old Fredrick J. Foshag, of Walnut, and 48-year-old Heidi M. Masters, of Frontenac, at a residence on South Chestnut Street in Pittsburg.

Investigators took Foshag and Masters into custody without incident brought them to the police station for further questioning. Foshag and Masters later admitted to offenses at Westside Mini Storage, according to a police department press release, and were also identified as being the suspected perpetrators of two other residential burglaries on West Martin Street and the theft of a motorcycle on South Chestnut Street.

Foshag and Masters were arrested and transported to the Crawford County Jail. Foshag was arrested for one count of felony aggravated burglary to a residence, one count of felony burglary to a residence, two counts of felony burglary to a non-residence, one count of felony theft of a motor vehicle, one count of attempted felony theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of misdemeanor theft, four counts of misdemeanor criminal damage, one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two unrelated arrest warrants. He is being held without bond.

Masters was arrested for two counts of felony burglary to a non-residence, one count of attempted felony theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of misdemeanor criminal damage, one count of felony possession of methamphetamine and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

Other reported offenses are being reviewed, according to the release, and additional charges may be sought against Foshag and Masters. The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.