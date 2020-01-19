PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Police Department is searching for two suspects both of which have several warrants for their arrests, including charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and fleeing and eluding.

According to a release from the police department, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at approximately 5:45 p.m., officers responded to an address on E. Quincy St. regarding a report of a possible armed assault.

The reporting party for this incident said the suspect, who was later identified as 28-year-old William Patton, of Pittsburg, had allegedly held a firearm to the female victim's head during this incident, and kept her against her will for a period of time, the release said. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which officers then located and pursued, however, the suspect was able to evade officers and the pursuit was terminated. Shortly thereafter, officers located the suspect's vehicle abandoned around the area of Jackson and Homer Streets. A firearm was located in the vehicle.

On Jan. 8, a suspect who was later identified as Patton allegedly brandished a firearm during an unrelated altercation at a residence in Neosho Falls, (Woodson County) Kansas, the release said. Law enforcement officers from that area subsequently became involved in a pursuit with Patton, who was driving a vehicle that was displaying a license plate that was stolen from Pittsburg.

The fleeing vehicle wrecked in rural Allen County, Kansas, and the occupants, believed to be Patton, 21-year-old Kaitlyn McMurry, of Girard, and a third subject, fled the scene on foot and eluded capture. Patton, McMurry and the third suspect are believed to have been involved in several thefts in Woodson County, including the theft of two firearms, the release said.

According to the police department, Patton was formerly convicted of aggravated battery and aggravated assault in 2014 through the Crawford County District Court, and was sentenced to the Kansas Department of Corrections for a period of five years.

On Sunday, at approximately 1:20 p.m., the police department responded to the area of 8th and Locust Streets, in reference to a report of two wanted persons being seen in the area. Officers received information stating both Patton and McMurry were at a residence in this area, both of which had several warrants for their arrests, which included charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and fleeing and eluding.

Officers arrived on scene and began to look for the two wanted persons, and during this search police located two subjects in a maroon Chevy Silverado pickup. Officers made contact with these two subjects, one of which immediately complied with officers' commands, but the other subject, who is believed to be William Patton, began to flee the area in the Silverado pickup, almost striking one of the officers. Another officer on the scene fired their department “issued handgun” at the driver, the release said.The suspect fled the area in the maroon Silverado pickup, which was last seen heading eastbound on 7th St. from Locust St. No officers were injured, and it is unknown at this time if the driver was injured.

McMurry was not located at the scene. The first subject located by the officers was brought to the police station for further questioning.

This incident is under investigation at this time, with assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The officer who discharged their firearm has been placed on administrative leave per standard operating procedure.

Patton and McMurry are currently being sought for their warrants. Patton is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached by anyone. If either subject is seen, please immediately contact your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone having information related to this incident, or the location of Patton or McMurry, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.