The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive set a modern day era record — post 1960 — with a total of 121 units of blood collected.

As for the chili voting, the results have been certified by the Crawford County Clerk, Donald Pyle, Red Cross volunteer Paul Lyle said. The voting box was opened and the ballots tabulated in the clerk's office with witnesses present. The Pittsburg Fire Department won the vote 60 to 34 against the Pittsburg Police Department. A trophy for the winning department will now be ordered and presented at a date to be announced.

“The success of this drive would not have been possible without the generosity of the following; Larry, Sookie and Kiki Fields from the Frisco Event Center, Pepsico Bottling of Pittsburg, C.L. and Calib Farabi, Andrea at the city of Pittsburg, the dedicated staff from the Great Plains Region of the American Red Cross, all our local print and electronic media outlets … and our esteemed volunteers who turn out no matter the weather and of course the men and women of the Pittsburg Police and Fire departments whose participation is the highlight of the event,” Lyle listed in a release. “Also a special thanks to our Crawford County Clerk, Don Pyle for his assistance with the voting process to ensure fairness.”

The drive was also dedicated to the memory of Peggy Bennett, whose dedication to the many organizations for which she volunteered was unmatched, Lyle said.

“Her presence will be missed, but her memory will always be a part of us,” he said.