The newly elected Arma City Council members were sworn in and Rob Lessen was appointed president of the council.

Arma Mayor Rock Anderson provided a packet with city workers' job descriptions. The council was asked to bring any notes about the packet to the next council meeting.

The council had a discussion about a dangerous structure at 208 E. Washington. City Attorney Angela Meyer is working on connecting with the owner so the council can move forward.

The council approved hiring Craig Ruddick as a new police officer. According to the council and Arma Police Chief Howard Camp, Ruddick has “impressive” certifications and credentials and has worked on investigations having to do with children. He has also been a school resource officer before. The council approved to hire him at $16 an hour with a 90 day probation. They also waved the 10 mile mileage limitation ordinance for officers who live outside of Arma.

Arma resident Crystal Fox came to the council with concerns about council member Mary Lou Peace allegedly sitting outside her home “looking for speeders.” “I believe there’s been a misunderstanding and some miscommunication and I will speak to the chief of police to address some concerns that have been raised to me by citizens,” Peace responded. Other council members had no additional comment.