OPOLIS — Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body in a ditch in the unincorporated community of Opolis in the county’s southeast corner.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased adult female south of the intersection of 2nd and Walnut in the road’s west ditch, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release. The Crawford County Deputy Coroner responded to the scene and the body was transported to Kansas City for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities were still in the process of confirming the deceased woman’s identity and notifying the next of kin Wednesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing and it was not clear from information released by the Sheriff’s Office whether foul play was suspected.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Crawford County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene, the release noted.