The Girard City Council approved several purchases.

City Council Member Bill Huston was appointed council president.

During the meeting, the council received the bids for the 2020 mill and overlay project.

The council discussed the 2020 budget funds for the facade grant which helps businesses around the city’s town square renovate their storefronts.

The draft of an ATV ordinance was reviewed by the council. Another meeting was set for Jan. 27 to discuss the draft in detail, along with discussion on the new communications equipment at the water well.