1. The meeting was the first presided over by Frontenac’s new mayor, David Fornelli, and was Joe Martin’s first meeting as a council member. Outgoing council member Trey Coleman was recognized for his four years of service on the council and John Macary, the outgoing mayor and former council member, recognized for his 17 years of service to the city.

2. Maradeth Frederick was appointed as municipal court judge, Stephen Angermayer as city attorney, the Morning Sun as official newspaper, and Labette Bank and Community National Bank & Trust as official banks.

3. City Clerk Jayme Mjelde presented a resolution, which the council approved, authorizing Mayor Fornelli to sign documents involving Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reimbursement and loans relating to the city’s planned upgrades to its water system. The council also unanimously approved increases of 11 percent to its water rate and 8 percent to its sewer rate. The rate increases had been discussed at previous meetings as a way to help pay for the cost of water system improvements required by KDHE.

4. The council discussed potential changes to its lot size regulations, with the goal of encouraging construction of new houses on currently unused lots but also preventing construction of very small houses. No action was taken. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Bob Kunshek said the Planning and Zoning Commission would look into the issue further and come up with a proposal to present to the council.

5. The council held a 15-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters, which included Director of Public Works Brian Cussimanio. The council subsequently approved a motion to go back into executive session for another 15 minutes to discuss attorney-client privilege matters.