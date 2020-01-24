PITTSBURG — Calling all anglers, hunters and other outdoors enthusiasts, the Albers Marine Hunting and Fishing Show is set for this weekend.

The show, hosted by Albers Marine, is set for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Memorial Auditorium.

People can meet Chad Allison, local professional fisherman and Phil Evans, from Phil Evans Knives.

There will be an indoor exhibition which will feature new boats, ATVs, taxidermy, guns, new and used fishing tackle and vendor booths. There will be samples of food and a full lunch menu from Maggie's Curbside.

Children are also welcome to join in on the event. There will be a reel casting contest for children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday there will be a kids archery event.

For more information reach out to Albers Marine at 620-347-8853 or visit them on Facebook.