OPOLIS — The deceased woman found on Wednesday morning in Opolis has been identified as Brandi S. Moore, 35, of Pittsburg.

According to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary external examination of the body by the pathologist has indicated that the injuries sustained by Moore are consistent with being struck by a vehicle. A completed autopsy and official cause of death are pending.

The identity of the driver and vehicle has not been determined at this time, Sheriff Danny Smith said in the release. The time of death occurred between 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. It happened on Walnut Street between 2nd and 3rd Street east of the Opolis City Park.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they can contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.