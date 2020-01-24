1. Jim Zibert of Earles Engineering & Inspection, Inc. updated the commission on the Sewer District #3 Force Main Relocation Project. Zibert said the project is more than three quarters completed, and although there have been some recent weather complications the project is still on track to be finished on time. He also noted a change order was needed for part of the project, which the commission approved.

2. County Clerk Don Pyle reported on topics including SEK Inc.’s annual dinner and meeting Jan. 23 at Kansas Crossing Casino, where Kansas Commerce Secretary David Toland was a guest speaker.

3. Sheriff Danny Smith was at the meeting and at commissioner Tom Moody’s request he gave an update on the successful effort to capture fugitives William Patton of Pittsburg and Kaitlyn McMurry of Girard. Both were apprehended Thursday hiding in a house in Mulberry as the result of a multi-agency joint operation.

4. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson said based on recent conversations with legislators and other officials he heard that county efforts to strengthen county home rule may be unlikely to get anywhere in the legislature this year with Medicaid expansion and a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion taking up much of legislators’ attention.

5. County Counselor Jim Emerson presented a supplemental agreement between the county and the Kansas Secretary of Transportation dealing with Highway 69 expansion and the related sewer line replacement near Franklin, which is a county administered project. The commission approved the agreement, which amended a previous agreement approved in 2016.