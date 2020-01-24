PITTSBURG — With mid-season tournaments in full swing across the area, multiple area schools moved on to the second round of their respective tournaments.

The Pittsburg boys advanced to the second round after a nightcap win in the Bill Hanson Tournament.

In Frontenac’s Kansas Army National Guard Invitational, the Raiders will move on to the winners bracket of Friday’s games after two blowout wins.

Javon Grant notched 26 points to help propel Pittsburg High School to a 66-56 victory over Carl Junction in the first round of the Bill Hanson Tournament.

Grant has been blistering hot from the field for the surging Purple Dragons. Elijah Thornton added in 18 points for the Purple Dragons.

Pittsburg will take on Owasso on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Purple Dragon girls fell against Carthage in their opener, losing 51-33.

In the Kansas Army National Guard invitational, both Frontenac Raiders varsity teams captured first round victories.

The Frontenac girls earned a 61-34 win over Fort Scott. The Raiders will take on Blue Springs.

The Frontenac boys offense were clicking on all cylinders, defeating Providence Academy 72-52.

The boys varsity team will play Webb City on Friday.

In the Tony Dubray tournament, St. Mary’s-Colgan defeated Golden City, MO, 49-14 to move on to the championship game at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Other Notable Results around the tournaments

Kansas Army National Guard

Boys: Webb City 74, Fort Scott 51

Girls: Providence Academy 57, Christian Heritage 50

Girls: Blue Springs 65, Neosho 10

Boys: Nevada 60, Wichita Independent 27

Girls: Nevada 46, William Chrisman 44

Boys: Pacific 45, Riverton 32

Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament

Girls: Carl Junction 63, Blue Valley Northwest 29

Girls: Cassville 53, Chanute 45

Girls: Kickapoo 72, Wichita East 34

Boys: Blue Valley NW 57, Wichita West 34

Boys: Owasso 62, Willard 55

Boys: Battle 56, Olathe NW 47