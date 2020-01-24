PITTSBURG — With mid-season tournaments in full swing across the area, multiple area schools moved on to the second round of their respective tournaments.
The Pittsburg boys advanced to the second round after a nightcap win in the Bill Hanson Tournament.
In Frontenac’s Kansas Army National Guard Invitational, the Raiders will move on to the winners bracket of Friday’s games after two blowout wins.
Javon Grant notched 26 points to help propel Pittsburg High School to a 66-56 victory over Carl Junction in the first round of the Bill Hanson Tournament.
Grant has been blistering hot from the field for the surging Purple Dragons. Elijah Thornton added in 18 points for the Purple Dragons.
Pittsburg will take on Owasso on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Purple Dragon girls fell against Carthage in their opener, losing 51-33.
In the Kansas Army National Guard invitational, both Frontenac Raiders varsity teams captured first round victories.
The Frontenac girls earned a 61-34 win over Fort Scott. The Raiders will take on Blue Springs.
The Frontenac boys offense were clicking on all cylinders, defeating Providence Academy 72-52.
The boys varsity team will play Webb City on Friday.
In the Tony Dubray tournament, St. Mary’s-Colgan defeated Golden City, MO, 49-14 to move on to the championship game at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Other Notable Results around the tournaments
Kansas Army National Guard
Boys: Webb City 74, Fort Scott 51
Girls: Providence Academy 57, Christian Heritage 50
Girls: Blue Springs 65, Neosho 10
Boys: Nevada 60, Wichita Independent 27
Girls: Nevada 46, William Chrisman 44
Boys: Pacific 45, Riverton 32
Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament
Girls: Carl Junction 63, Blue Valley Northwest 29
Girls: Cassville 53, Chanute 45
Girls: Kickapoo 72, Wichita East 34
Boys: Blue Valley NW 57, Wichita West 34
Boys: Owasso 62, Willard 55
Boys: Battle 56, Olathe NW 47