PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Purple Dragons fell to Blue Valley Northwest 88-57 in the championship game in the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament.

Pittsburg claimed second place after an impressive tournament run.

The Pittsburg Purple Dragons advanced to the championship round of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament on Friday afternoon, defeating Owasso 65-58.

The Purple Dragons entered the fourth frame ahead 41-38, but a 30-point fourth quarter barrage led the team to victory.

Gavyn Elkamil led the charge for Pittsburg, scoring a game-high 30 points, including a steal that led to a break-away dunk that electrified the crowd.

Elkamil and guard Javon Grant have led Pittsburg to a 8-3 record this season. Grant leads the team in scoring over the tournament, averaging 20.5 points-per-game after scoring 26 points in Friday’s opener and 15 points against Owasso.

Pittsburg will compete against Blue Valley Northwest on Saturday in the championship game.

Girard girls captures Wilson County Classic championship

The Girard Trojans girls claimed the Wilson County Classic championship, defeating first-seed Cherryvale 56-47 on Friday.

The Charger girls raced out to a 9-0 run in the first quarter, but Girard found their rhythm, cutting the lead to 20-17 at halftime.

Girard gained control in the second half, taking a ten-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before coasting to the win.

Faith Poland led the Trojans with 12 points. Brooklyn Tallie and Makaila Ausemus added 10 points each.

The Girard Trojan boys captured the third place on the boys side of the bracket, pushing past Bluestem 69-26.

Brecken Troike led the way for Girard, scoring 19 points.

Colgan earns second place at Tony Dubray Tournament

In the Tony Dubray tournament, St. Mary’s-Colgan defeated Golden City, MO, 49-14 to move on to the championship game.

The Galena Bulldogs outlasted the Panthers in the championship game, pulling past Colgan 44-40 on Saturday night.

Frontenac notches third at Kansas Army National Guard

The Frontenac Raiders grabbed third place in the Kansas Army National Guard tournament.

The Frontenac boys defeated Pacific 74-68 in the third place game. The Raider girls team defeated Nevada 63-53.