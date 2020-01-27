BAXTER SPRINGS — The Kansas Highway Patrol made a major drug bust Sunday, seizing 33 pounds of meth along with other drugs near Baxter Springs.

The local police and fire departments “assisted in cutting open the secret panels where the drugs were hidden,” the Baxter Springs Police Department announced Sunday morning.

“A big thanks to the Highway Patrol for making the big busts,” the BSPD added in a Facebook post. Further information was not immediately available Monday.

“Basically right now that’s an ongoing investigation,” KHP Lt. Doug Carr said, adding that he could not share any details on the exact location where the drugs were found, or whether there were any arrests or suspects in the case.

Additional information about the drug seizure and investigation will likely be released later this week, Carr said.