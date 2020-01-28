PITTSBURG — Connor Ossowski, is a Fish Biologist for Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, where he manages the public fisheries in Cherokee, Crawford, and Neosho counties. He will discuss how coal mining created fishing opportunities in the area at the Sperry-Galligar Audubon meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, in Room 102, PSU's Yates Hall, 1702 S. Joplin St., Pittsburg. Previously, he was an Aquatic Nuisance Species & Fisheries Research technician for KDWPT in Emporia. Additionally, he was also a Research Associate for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln conducting fieldwork (i.e., mark-recapture and telemetry of channel catfish) on the Red River of the North in Manitoba and Platte & Missouri Rivers in Nebraska. The event is free and open to the public.