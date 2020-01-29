1. The commission removed two items from the consent agenda. After discussing the items the commission tabled the approval of an appointment to an unexpired term on the Sustainability Advisory Committee to allow for the application deadline to be extended to Feb. 5. After discussing the staff recommendation to appoint David Moore as a member of the Airport Advisory Committee, Moore’s appointment was approved despite some questions about the appointment to allow the committee to have a quorum so it can conduct business.

2. The commission approved a request from Eric Bradshaw and Jacqueline Youtsos to have their property on East 530th Avenue annexed into the city.

3. The commission approved an ordinance increasing the number of members on the city’s Human Relations Commission from seven to nine, and approved the appointments of Heather Docherty, Michelle Ducre, Amber Hames, Carol A. Hammerbacher, Chad McCubbin, Dan Rodabaugh, Xavier Sheehy, Walter Simpson and Ali Smith to three-year terms on the commission.

4. The commission approved an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) for reconstruction of East Quincy Street from Joplin Street to Rouse Street to expand the street to a 3-lane roadway with curbs, gutters, an enclosed storm sewer and sidewalks. The project is expected to cost a total of approximately $7 million, with about half the cost paid by KDOT. Work on the project is not expected to begin until 2022.

5. The commission approved lease-purchase agreements for a Bobcat Compact Excavator with a total contract price of $64,884.98 and a Bobcat Skid-Steer Loader with a total contract price of $54,650.10.