PITTSBURG — It’s time to prepare to jump into icy cold water for Special Olympics Kansas.

Okay, you don’t have to jump to support the Special Olympics but for those who want to leap into cold water in the upcoming fundraiser, the event is set for Feb. 8.

This year’s theme is the Roaring ‘20s and as always, there will be a costume contest before everyone jumps into the pool. There will be awards for best costume, best team costumes, highest fundraising individual and highest fundraising team. There’s also an award for the largest team.

People who wish to support the Special Olympics but do not wish to take a plunge into frigid water may do so by visiting the Polar Plunge website and become a sponsor. Of course, they are also welcomed to record their fellow coworkers and friends jump into the water during the event.

The Polar Plunge is one of the largest fundraisers for Special Olympics Kansas, which has a goal of raising $25,000 this year. The money raised will be used to help the athletes participate in events, buy meals, and pay for competitions, along with training. It also helps the athletes through the Healthy Athlete program, said Pittsburg Police Department Lt. Chris Moore.

Check-in and in-person registration opens for the Polar Plunge at 9 a.m. at Crimson Villas and the costume contest will be at 11:30 a.m. At noon it is time for the plunge. All plungers must wear swimsuits under their costumes. Entry for the Polar Plunge is $75.

Participants can pay the entry fees or fundraise to cover the amount. When registering online people can create their own fundraising webpage to share with friends and family through email and on social media.

During the same day, the New Hope Bulldogs local Special Olympics Kansas team will host a chili feed starting at 11 a.m. at the National Guard Armory located at the Pittsburg State University Recreation Center, 2001 S. Rouse St.