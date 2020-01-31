U.S. Senate candidate Usha Reddi, mayor of Manhattan, Kansas, reported contributions totalling $103,455 in her Federal Election Commission annual report for 2019, according to a recent press release.

This number represents funds raised from the launch of her campaign on August 29, 2019, through December 31, 2019. Reddi’s campaign does not accept corporate PAC contributions and has taken the No Fossil Fuels contribution pledge.

“Pursuing her goal of representing Kansans in the U.S. Senate, Reddi has traveled across the state — Pittsburg to Salina, Garden City to Marysville — listening to and caring about the challenges of educating children, affording college, accessing health care, and surviving economically,” according to the release.

“It’s an honor to engage with Kansans on the important issues we face,” Reddi said in the release. “I believe their support is based on the trust built through these contacts."

As an Indian American, Reddi has broken barriers of skin color, religion, and gender, according to the release, and she has said that Manhattan’s relatively conservative voters have shown they value a bridge builder who is changing and strengthening their community.

“Reddi assisted in bringing jobs to Manhattan with the building of a new National Bio- and Agro-Defense Facility that studies the effects of disease and biological substances on farm animals,” the release notes. “She was also instrumental in bringing a mental health crisis stabilization center to the region, working with multiple entities on an issue she strongly supports.”

Reddi has lived in Manhattan the last 27 years, where she raised her three children, now adults. By vocation a teacher and education union leader, she has twice been elected to four-year terms on Manhattan’s City Commission, and on January 7, 2020, began her second term as mayor.

“The fact that my city trusts me speaks well for their openness and ability to agree on our local priorities. National politicians could learn from Kansans,” Reddi said in the release.

In January 2020, Reddi received the Elected Women of Excellence Award from the National Foundation of Women Legislators. Usha Reddi is the first Indian American to serve as a mayor in Kansas, the first Kansas mayor to simultaneously run for U.S. Senate, and the first woman of color to run for an office representing the entire state, the release notes. Usha lives with her husband Brian in Manhattan, and she is close to her three adult children who live out of state.