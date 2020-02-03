CHANUTE — Girard High School student Tricia Combs will compete at the state annual Poetry Out Loud state competition after competing in regionals on Saturday at Chanute Memorial Auditorium.

The Kansas Poetry Out Loud State Competition is at noon on, Feb. 29, at Salina South High School.

The Poetry Out Loud program encourages Kansas high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition, a release from Poetry Out Loud said. The contest begins in the classroom where students select poems from the Poetry Out Loud website to recite and compete for a spot at the regional competition.

Students competing this year were Tricia Combs, Girard High School; Phoenix Lewis, Neodesha High School; Cameron Mincio, St. Martin’s Academy; Ragan Vogel, Chanute High School; and Leann Williams, Prairie View High School.

Each student recited two poems in front of three judges and an audience of family and friends. Two students were selected to represent Region 4 in the state Poetry Out Loud competition to be held Feb. 29 at Salina High School. Ragan Vogel and Tricia Combs will be the Region 4 competitors, while Leann Williams was selected as an alternate.

The state champion receives $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip to compete in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in April in Washington, D.C., to compete for a $20,000 scholarship. In addition, the state champion’s school receives a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry books. The runner-up receives a cash donation to his or her school library.