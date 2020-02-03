One person was injured after a trailer broke loose and struck a vehicle across the highway.

According to a release from the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 69 near 700th Ave.

A 2011 Ford truck, driven by Michael Falletti, 30, of Frontenac, was driving north on Highway 69 approaching 700th Ave. The second involved vehicle in the incident, a 1999 Toyota Corolla driven by Savannah Reinhart, 20, of Louisburg, was headed south on Highway 69 also approaching 700th Ave. According to the release, Falletti’s trailer broke loose and swerved across the highway and struck Reinhart’s vehicle.

Reinhart was taken to Ascension Via Christi with suspected serious injury. Falletti and his passenger had no apparent injuries.