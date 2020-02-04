PITTSBURG — Randy Cason, president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, was recognized as Becker’s Healthcare’s list of rural hospital and health system CEOs to know for the second year in a row.

Cason assumed his role as president in 2010. According to a release from the hospital, throughout his tenure Cason has led the hospital, which has 550 employees and a 40,000-square-foot surgery center, through a rebranding effort and a major remodel.

He has also served as president and CEO of St. Vincent Medical Center North in Sherwood, Ark., and Southwest Regional Medical Center in Waynesburg, Pa.

“Becker's accepted nominations for this list and considered leaders making a positive impact on their organizations,” Becker’s website said. “The CEOs featured lead hospitals consistently recognized by the National Rural Health Association, American Hospital Association, IBM Watson Health and The Leapfrog Group as top institutions.

“Others sit on local chamber of commerce boards and serve state hospital associations. Almost all have presided over expansion and strategic change within their organizations.”