The council approved the agenda with the addition of another item to discuss employee work hours under new business. The item “financing new substation” was tabled later in the meeting to instead be discussed following an executive session.

Council member Mary Lou Peace reported that Lissa Rhodes has a meeting in Topeka next week with the secretary of commerce and the Department for Children and Families secretary to talk about grocery stores and delivery systems.

The city council reviewed bids from three trash services and selected McClelland Sanitation Inc. as the city’s trash service.

The council had received city worker job descriptions in a prior meeting to review. Peace called the job descriptions “thorough” and suggested tabling any further action to discuss any changes in a special meeting. The council approved a special meeting for Feb. 10 to discuss the job descriptions.

Peace also brought up some concerns about employee hours not being followed from the employee handbook. The council approved the hours of city employees who work outdoors to be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. effective Monday. Peace said the handbook must reflect that.